StockNews.com Upgrades Model N (NYSE:MODN) to Buy

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MODN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Model N from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.30.

Model N stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.84 million, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Model N has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. Analysts expect that Model N will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,119.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,851 shares of company stock valued at $750,811 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the fourth quarter valued at $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Model N by 1,414.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,492,000 after buying an additional 656,093 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Model N by 193.8% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 647,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 427,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 13.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,888,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,129,000 after acquiring an additional 340,964 shares in the last quarter.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

