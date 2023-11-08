StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About MiX Telematics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

