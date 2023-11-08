StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXTFree Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MIXT opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.48. MiX Telematics has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiX Telematics

In other news, major shareholder Robin A. Frew sold 776,825 shares of MiX Telematics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $217,511.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,081,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MiX Telematics by 86.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 26,007 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in MiX Telematics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 121,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,592,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. 40.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MiX Telematics

(Get Free Report)

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.