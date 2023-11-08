StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.74 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.