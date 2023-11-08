StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $0.74 on Friday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98.
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. Analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
