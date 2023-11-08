StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AFMD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Affimed in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affimed presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

AFMD stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Affimed has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Affimed had a negative net margin of 357.49% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 345.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,057,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 186.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 804,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth about $813,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Affimed by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,408,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 652,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

