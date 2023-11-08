StockNews.com Downgrades Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RDWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Radware from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $15.11 on Friday. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.92 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Radware will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Radware by 73.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Radware by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Radware by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Radware by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

