StockNews.com Downgrades AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday.

AXTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AXT from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.49.

Get AXT alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXT

AXT Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXT

Shares of AXT stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AXT by 14.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AXT by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.