StockNews.com Begins Coverage on USD Partners (NYSE:USDP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

USD Partners Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE USDP opened at $0.39 on Friday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USD Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 11.6% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in USD Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 345,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 201.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

