StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.58. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
About Moleculin Biotech
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
