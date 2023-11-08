StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Trading Up 7.0 %

Birks Group stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Birks Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20.

Get Birks Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Birks Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Birks Group by 344.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Birks Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.