Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 950 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $278.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $209.27 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

