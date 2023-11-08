Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Up 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.06 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 11,289 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.