SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Down 7.5% on Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 33,639,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 40,417,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Specifically, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,277.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

