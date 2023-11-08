Sepio Capital LP Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 49,995 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total transaction of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,084,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,173.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $538.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $510.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.80. The stock has a market cap of $498.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $92.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.64%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

