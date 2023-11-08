Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GS stock opened at $324.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.13 and its 200 day moving average is $327.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.24%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

