RB Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $234.97 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.