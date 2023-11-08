RB Capital Management LLC Has $411,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

RB Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 97,178.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 209,510,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,937,674,000 after purchasing an additional 209,295,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,354,802 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $766,539,000 after buying an additional 491,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,787,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,990,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $454,751,000 after acquiring an additional 38,269 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $284.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.54.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total transaction of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX stock opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

