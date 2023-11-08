Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 238 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total transaction of $14,740,722.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of ADP opened at $222.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.16. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.42.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

