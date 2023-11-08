Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 16,435 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $65.61 and a 12-month high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.439 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.