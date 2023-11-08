Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Reduces Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $619,661,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 165.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after buying an additional 1,829,966 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.49. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $183.40 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total value of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,351.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,598 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

