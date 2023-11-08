Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities upped their price objective on Primo Water from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, CIBC raised Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

Primo Water stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 26.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Primo Water by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

