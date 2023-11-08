Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

Shares of FENG opened at $1.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1.75. Phoenix New Media has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.85 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. 6.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

