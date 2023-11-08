Palisade Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

DAL opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $326,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

