NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,961 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.6 %

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $185.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $150.90 and a 52 week high of $225.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

