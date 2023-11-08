Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.75

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.60, with a volume of 216459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.69.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,034,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after acquiring an additional 97,947 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 68,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,481,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,206 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

