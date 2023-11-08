Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.55.

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $100.25.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.55 per share, with a total value of $87,142.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Susan Cohen Levy purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.41 per share, for a total transaction of $322,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,184.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $87,142.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,520.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 26,356 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,872 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

