Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 11,038 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $94,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $2,202,000. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 912,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,600 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 27.6% during the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 6,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.2% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $174,975.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,122.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $55.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. The stock has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

