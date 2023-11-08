Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $23,512,560. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $215.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.59. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETN. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

