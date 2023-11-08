Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 29,600.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.23.

Dover Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DOV stock opened at $130.42 on Wednesday. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.02%.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.