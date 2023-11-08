Mattern Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.468 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $5.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

