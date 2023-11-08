Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $404,000 Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,446,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,202,000 after purchasing an additional 835,252 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,363,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,979,000 after buying an additional 186,520 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $53.55.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

