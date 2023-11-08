Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,718 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 84.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

