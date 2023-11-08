Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mattern Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,602 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 18,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $16.05.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Articles

