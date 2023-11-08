M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Sells 267 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Totem Point Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $132.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.87.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

