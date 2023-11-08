Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Liberty TripAdvisor Trading Up 24.8 %

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.45. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty TripAdvisor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,396 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares during the last quarter. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audience with travel partners. The company operates through three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars in approximately 40 countries and 20 languages worldwide.

