Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Up 26.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LEJU opened at $1.26 on Friday. Leju has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.

Institutional Trading of Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

