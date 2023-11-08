Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Down 1%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) traded down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.49. 58,423 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 102,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 37.73 and a quick ratio of 35.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.13.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 47 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

