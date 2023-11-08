Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Landmark Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.35 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.34. Landmark Bancorp has a one year low of $16.49 and a one year high of $25.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1,457.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

See Also

