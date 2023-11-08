Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2023

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBFree Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.