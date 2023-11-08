Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

