Keystone Law Group (LON:KEYS) Shares Down 1.1%

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) was down 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 460 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 460 ($5.68). Approximately 82,292 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 48,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465 ($5.74).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £145.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,010.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 446.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a GBX 18.30 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Keystone Law Group’s previous dividend of $10.90. Keystone Law Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,391.30%.

In related news, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.11), for a total value of £37,496.25 ($46,285.95). In related news, insider Robin George Williams acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.02) per share, with a total value of £7,320 ($9,035.92). Also, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,575 shares of Keystone Law Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.11), for a total value of £37,496.25 ($46,285.95). 44.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

