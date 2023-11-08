Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 2,383 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.1 %

IBM stock opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.59. The stock has a market cap of $135.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

