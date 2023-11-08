JTC (LON:JTC) Trading Down 3.3%

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 693 ($8.55) and last traded at GBX 693 ($8.55). Approximately 66,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 237,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 716.50 ($8.84).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 880 ($10.86) price objective on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

JTC Stock Down 0.2 %

JTC Cuts Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 699.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 716.62. The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,002.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. JTC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,882.35%.

Insider Activity at JTC

In other JTC news, insider Martin Fotheringham sold 50,000 shares of JTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 751 ($9.27), for a total transaction of £375,500 ($463,523.02). Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

