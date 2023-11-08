iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Cut by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $477.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $332.02 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $476.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a $1.6658 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

