iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.38

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.38 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 197804 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $564.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.