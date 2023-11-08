iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 96,646.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 43,117,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,950,000 after purchasing an additional 43,072,503 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17,500.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,920,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,881,510 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14,455.2% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,439,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,476 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,485,000.

VLUE opened at $90.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.01. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

