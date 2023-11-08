iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $144.53

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $144.53 and last traded at $144.52, with a volume of 270494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.75.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.94 and a 200-day moving average of $141.99.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

