iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $162,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $439.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.69. The company has a market capitalization of $340.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.18 and a 12 month high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

