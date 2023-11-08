Investment House LLC Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Investment House LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 10,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $38.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a PE ratio of -96.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.74. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.