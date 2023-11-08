Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) Trading 0% Higher

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.09 and last traded at $23.08. 29,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 27,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIGV. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 224.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 114,352 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 763.8% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 795,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after purchasing an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF

The Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Investment Grade Value index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of investment-grade US corporate bonds selected for value and quality factors. IIGV was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

