Insurance Australia Group (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Trading 1.6% Higher

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.11 and last traded at $19.11. 752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Insurance Australia Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00.

Insurance Australia Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.0866 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Insurance Australia Group’s payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Insurance Australia Group Company Profile

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

