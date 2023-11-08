Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Datadog were worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Datadog by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Datadog by 3.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,028.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total transaction of $627,550.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 178,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,178,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $134,653.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,028.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,682 shares of company stock worth $95,726,702. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $102.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $118.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of -393.08, a P/E/G ratio of 939.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $509.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS.

DDOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.82.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

